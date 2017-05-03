The Latest: 4th man accuses Seattle mayor of sex abuse

SEATTLE — The Latest on sex abuse allegations made by men against Seattle Mayor Ed Murray (all times local):

A fourth man is accusing Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of paying him for sex when the man was a teenager.

In a sworn declaration filed in court late Tuesday, the man says he was introduced to Murray by Delvonn Heckard.

Heckard last month filed a lawsuit claiming he was sexually abused by Murray decades ago when he was a teenager.

The Associated Press does not typically name alleged victims of sex abuse. Heckard has previously said he wanted his name made public.

A Murray spokesman, Jeff Reading, vehemently denied the claim as false. Reading said in a statement that the new claim was an "ambush copycat false accusation."

Murray is running for re-election, has denied all of the abuse claims and says they are part of an anti-gay drive to derail his campaign.