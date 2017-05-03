The Latest: Authorities confirm deaths in auto auction crash
A
A
Share via Email
BILLERICA, Mass. — The Latest on a vehicle that sped through an indoor auto auction in Massachusetts, injuring several people (all times local):
12:10 p.m.
Massachusetts State Police confirm there are fatalities in the auto auction crash north of Boston, and they say there is no evidence the crash was intentional.
The state police statement doesn't say how many were killed or injured in Wednesday's crash inside the LynnWay Auto Auction in Billerica (bill-RICK'-uh), about 20 miles (32
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center says it is treating six injured people, and Lowell General Hospital says it has three others.
Witnesses say cars were lined up on the auction block when one vehicle suddenly accelerated. That vehicle struck several people inside before crashing through a wall.
___
11:50 a.m.
A vehicle has crashed through a Massachusetts auto auction building, and medics are wheeling people out on gurneys.
The crash occurred Wednesday morning at LynnWay Auto Auction in Billerica (bill-RICK'-uh), about 20 miles (32
A witness tells WCVB-TV that cars were lined up on the auction block when one vehicle suddenly accelerated.
Employee Woody Tuttle says he heard tires screeching and saw the vehicle strike several people.
Tuttle told the station: "(The driver) avoided the cars and went on to hit the people who were standing between the cars."
Images from TV helicopters show a vehicle covered in debris that appears to have crashed through an exterior wall from inside the building.
Several ambulances were on the scene, and medics wheeled people out of the building on gurneys.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Enough is enough: NHL radio voice from Nova Scotia sounds off on injury to Sidney Crosby
-
Two thirds of electricity in Canada now comes from renewable energy
-
Solving the 'No. 1' problem plaguing cities: peeing in public
-
William Sandeson tells his version of events in video evidence shown to jury in first-degree murder trial