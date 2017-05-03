The Latest: Colorado governor wants map of gas lines

DENVER — The Latest on the investigation into a fatal house explosion in northern Colorado (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

Colorado's governor wants a statewide map of all oilfield pipelines after an old, severed line caused a fatal house explosion last month.

But Democrat John Hickenlooper said Wednesday lawmakers should wait until next year to consider requiring maps because this year's session is almost over.

Hickenlooper spoke a day after fire investigators announced that an April 17 explosion was caused by a cut in an old gas line that was believed to be out of service but was connected to a producing gas well.

Investigators say they don't know why the line was hooked up to the well. State regulations require abandoned lines to be disconnected and capped.

The state doesn't have a comprehensive map identifying all the lines that carry oil and gas from wells to storage tanks or other collection points.

___

12 a.m.

An explosion that killed two people in a Colorado home has prompted the governor to order sweeping inspections of natural gas lines and is certain to worsen tensions in a state already divided over how to regulate the industry.

Fire investigators said Tuesday the April 17 explosion was caused by a leak in an old gas line that was believed to be out of service but was connect to a producing gas well, for reasons they still do not know.

The line had been cut about 10 feet (3 metres ) from the home of Mark and Erin Martinez in Firestone, about 30 miles (48 kilometres ) north of Denver, officials said.