The Latest: Doctor, wife in female cutting case denied bond
A
A
Share via Email
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Latest on a U.S. female genital mutilation case and state legislation to combat the practice (all times local):
3 p.m.
A doctor charged with allowing female genital mutilation at his Detroit-area clinic has been denied bond and will remain in jail.
A judge also refused to release the wife of Dr. Fakhruddin Attar after a long court hearing Wednesday.
Federal Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Stafford says the doctor and Farida Attar are a danger to the public. She cited allegations that they encouraged people to deny that anything illegal occurred.
Dr. Attar is charged with allowing another doctor to perform genital mutilation in February on two 7-year-old girls from Minnesota. Prosecutors say his wife was present and may have helped to hold the children down.
___
11:40 a.m.
Minnesota lawmakers are moving to levy harsh penalties on parents who subject their children to genital cutting after a Detroit-area doctor was charged.
Dr. Jumana Nagarwala was charged last week with female genital mutilation and other crimes for allegedly performing the procedure on two 7-year-old Minnesota girls. The manager of the clinic and his wife were also indicted.
Prosecutors say the girls were brought to Michigan by their mothers. A Minnesota House panel unanimously passed a bill Wednesday that would make it a felony for parents to subject their children to the practice.
Legislators heard a Somali-American woman's story of being blindfolded and tied down as a young girl to have her genitals cut. Rep. Mary Franson says she wants to send a message that genital mutilation is child abuse.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
William Sandeson tells his version of events in video evidence shown to jury in first-degree murder trial
-
Metro asks teens: What do you think of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why?
-
Enough is enough: NHL radio voice from Nova Scotia sounds off on injury to Sidney Crosby
-
B.C. NDP ahead 8% but B.C. Greens could be real kingmakers: poll