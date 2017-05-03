The Latest: Immigrant living in church ventures to court

GOLDEN, Colo. — The Latest on a court appearance by an immigrant living in a Denver church to avoid deportation (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

An immigrant who has been living in a Denver church to avoid deportation is appearing in court despite fears that federal immigration agents might try to arrest her there.

Ingrid Encalada Latorre on Wednesday is trying to get a 2010 felony identity theft conviction changed to a misdemeanour in the hopes it would enable her to remain in the United States.

The native of Cusco, Peru, says her lawyer at the time didn't warn her that there could be immigration consequences for her guilty plea.

In court in suburban Jefferson County, she testified that she left sanctuary in the church because she wanted to fight for her case and be able to stay with her family.

The courtroom was packed with supporters.

____

9:05 a.m.

Ingrid Encalada Latorre moved into the Quaker meeting house with her 1-year-old son in December to avoid being arrested by immigration agents, who generally don't enter houses of worship.

She was able to travel to court in suburban Jefferson County about 15 miles (24.14 kilometres ) away for her Wednesday appearance. Supporters prayed with her in the hallway before her hearing.