The Latest: Levee fails in NE Arkansas; more rain coming

ST. LOUIS — The Latest on severe weather and flooding affecting parts of the U.S. (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

Forecasters are warning of a flash flood emergency for parts of northeast Arkansas after rising floodwaters caused a levee to fail.

The National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee, says the levee was breached at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday near Pocahontas, about 125 miles (200 kilometres ) northeast of Little Rock. Residents in nearby communities have been urged to seek higher ground.

The Black River rose to record levels after weekend storms drenched the area. More rain is in the forecast Wednesday.

A mandatory evacuation had been issued for parts of Pocahontas earlier in the week.

___

12:05 a.m.

Flooded areas of the Midwest are bracing for another round of heavy rain, the last thing they need with rivers in several places at or near record levels.

Heavy rain last weekend resulted in a sudden rise in rivers in Missouri, Illinois and Arkansas. After a couple of days of calm weather, forecasters expect 2 inches of rain or more in parts of the same hard-hit areas Wednesday through Thursday.

Missouri has gotten the worst of it so far. Five people have died in Missouri flooding, and several towns have sustained damage. Along the Meramec River in suburban St. Louis, thousands of sandbags are protecting homes and businesses in Eureka, and a levee is bulging at the seams in nearby Valley Park.