The Latest: Man shot by police has life-threatening injuries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Latest on an officer-involved shooting in Grand Rapids (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Grand Rapids police say an officer-involved shooting has left an 18-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

Sgt. Terry Dixon says that when officers approached the man Wednesday afternoon, he opened fire on them with a handgun, and they returned fire.

Dixon says the man was taken to a hospital. He wasn't immediately identified.

He says a bullet entered a house near the shooting scene, but no officers or bystanders were injured.

He says Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting.

It's the second shooting of a suspect by Grand Rapids police this year. Prosecutors on Tuesday said an officer was justified in the March shooting of a stabbing suspect who pulled another officer down a set of stairs and was on top of that officer when he was shot three times.

1:49 pm.

