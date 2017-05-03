The Latest: Morissette urges long prison term for ex-manager

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on sentencing for Alanis Morissette's thieving ex-business manager (all times local):

Alanis Morissette has urged a Los Angeles judge to give her ex-business manager a lengthy prison sentence for stealing $7 million from her and others.

The singer gave a victim's statement Wednesday at the sentencing hearing for Jonathan Todd Schwartz.

He could face five years in federal prison for wire fraud and tax crimes.

Morissette says Schwartz stole her trust along with her money and had his embezzlement continued, she would have gone bankrupt.

Morissette says her ex-manager stole in "a long, systematic, drawn-out and sinister manner."