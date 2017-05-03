The Latest: Official decision in fatal shooting coming soon

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Latest on the shooting death of a black man by white police officers in Baton Rouge (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

Officials say Louisiana's governor has been notified that the U.S. Department of Justice will officially announce its decision about whether to bring charges against two white officers who fatally shot a black man in Baton Rouge.

A person familiar with the Justice Department's decision on Tuesday told The Associated Press the agency will not charge the officers. The person was not authorized to talk publicly about the decision and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The governor's office said the decision will be announced officially on Wednesday, but did not know the exact time.

Alton Sterling was shot and killed during a struggle with the two officers in July.

2:50 a.m.

The Justice Department's decision not to charge two white Baton Rouge police officers in the shooting death of a black man may not be the final legal chapter in the case.

The department's decision doesn't preclude state authorities from conducting their own investigation of Alton Sterling's fatal shooting last summer and pursuing their own criminal charges in the case.

A person familiar with the Justice Department's decision disclosed it to The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person was not authorized to talk publicly about the decision and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.