The Latest: Official: Psychiatrist staffing 'transparent'
CONCORD, N.H. — The Latest on a dispute over staffing at New Hampshire's state-run psychiatric hospital (all times local):
4 p.m.
Officials at Dartmouth-Hitchcock hospital say they have been completely transparent with state officials regarding staffing levels at New Hampshire Hospital, the state-run psychiatric facililty.
The state health department released a letter Tuesday saying Dartmouth-Hitchcock is out of compliance with a $36 million contract to staff the state hospital. State officials say the hospital doesn't have the required number of psychiatrists on staff. It's required to provide 11, plus a geriatric psychiatrist.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock spokesman Rick Adams says officials were "surprised and deeply troubled" by Meyers' letter and Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's criticism of the hospital Wednesday.
He says Dartmouth-Hitchcock has provided regular staffing updates to the state.
1 p.m.
A discovery that New Hampshire's state-run psychiatric facility hasn't been fully staffed for months is bringing the hospital leadership and Dartmouth-Hitchcock, the organization tasked with providing the staff, under fire.
State officials said Wednesday that Dartmouth-Hitchcock has been providing between eight and 10 general psychiatrists at New Hampshire Hospital. It's required to provide 11, plus a geriatric psychiatrist, under a $36 million contract signed with the state last year.
The mix-up appears to be the result of a clerical error and other oversights.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says he's asked New Hampshire Hospital Chief Executive Bob MacLeod to step down. The state's given Dartmouth-Hitchcock five business days to submit a corrective action plan.
New Hampshire's mental health system has been in the spotlight for a lack of available treatment beds.
