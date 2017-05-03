The Latest: Senate OKs $88 to $176 boost in per-student aid

LANSING, Mich. — The Latest on the Michigan Senate's approval of its budget plan (all times local):

12 p.m.

Michigan schools would receive between $88 and $176 more per student in their base funding under a budget plan approved by the Republican-led state Senate.

The legislation passed 23-15 Wednesday would provide more than the $50-100 boost proposed by Gov. Rick Snyder. It would do so by using $100 million that the Republican governor wants for reimbursing districts for their employee retirement costs.

Overall school aid spending would increase by 0.9 per cent .

The Senate plan would give schools an extra $100 million to educate at-risk students and expand eligibility, a significant increase but less than the $150 million proposed by Snyder.

Democrats unsuccessfully sought amendments to longer funding traditional and cyber schools the same and to stop helping private schools pay for state-mandated expenses.

___

11:20 a.m.

The Republican-controlled Michigan Senate is passing a budget that would spend or allocate $542 million less than what has been proposed by Gov. Rick Snyder.

The $56 billion plan being approved Wednesday would spend $276 million less in general funds than Snyder proposed. Republicans for now also are not adding about $266 million to savings as called for by the Republican governor.

GOP leaders are setting money aside to potentially cut taxes or address debt in the school employees' retirement system — issues that could become part of negotiations in coming weeks.

In early voting Wednesday, Democrats accused Republicans of not adequately investing in environmental cleanup, much-needed state park improvements and the enforcement of lead limits in drinking water statewide after Flint's crisis.