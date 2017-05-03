The Latest: Shooting survivors skeptical race played no role

SAN DIEGO — The Latest on the investigation into Sunday's shooting rampage by a lone gunman on a birthday pool party in San Diego. Police shot and killed the gunman. (all times local):

1 p.m.

The survivors of a weekend shooting rampage at a San Diego apartment complex pool say it is too soon for police to rule out that the attack by a white gunman on a party attended mostly by blacks was not motivated by race.

Navy Lt. j.g. Lauren Chapman who attended the pool party told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the gunman appeared to be targeting minorities.

Chapman says she saw two white women sitting much closer to the gunman than those who were shot. Chapman says the gunman also told the white girlfriend of the party's host "you can either leave or you can stay here and die" as she tried to help a black woman who was shot. The black woman later died.

Police say the gunman who shot seven people was despondent over a breakup and nothing indicates race played a role. They continue to investigate.

___

10:30 a.m.

The family of the gunman who shot seven people at a San Diego pool party over the weekend says they feel "unbearable pain" and cannot explain the actions of Peter Selis.

Monique Clark, 35, was killed in the shooting Sunday.

Police killed 49-year-old Selis at the pool. Officials say Selis was despondent over a breakup.