The Latest: Shooting survivors skeptical race played no role
A
A
Share via Email
SAN DIEGO — The Latest on the investigation into Sunday's shooting rampage by a lone gunman on a birthday pool party in San Diego. Police shot and killed the gunman. (all times local):
1 p.m.
The survivors of a weekend shooting rampage at a San Diego apartment complex pool say it is too soon for police to rule out that the attack by a white gunman on a party attended mostly by blacks was not motivated by race.
Navy Lt. j.g. Lauren Chapman who attended the pool party told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the gunman appeared to be targeting minorities.
Chapman says she saw two white women sitting much closer to the gunman than those who were shot. Chapman says the gunman also told the white girlfriend of the party's host "you can either leave or you can stay here and die" as she tried to help a black woman who was shot. The black woman later died.
Police say the gunman who shot seven people was despondent over a breakup and nothing indicates race played a role. They continue to investigate.
___
10:30 a.m.
The family of the gunman who shot seven people at a San Diego pool party over the weekend says they feel "unbearable pain" and cannot explain the actions of Peter Selis.
Monique Clark, 35, was killed in the shooting Sunday.
Police killed 49-year-old Selis at the pool. Officials say Selis was despondent over a breakup.
"Our family feels the unbearable pain caused by Pete's senseless acts," the Selis family said in a statement sent to KFMB-TV (http://bit.ly/2pIw5kx ). "We cannot understand what would have caused Pete to do this. Words cannot express our profound grief and sorrow for all the victims and their families. On behalf of our family, we are so sorry that this happened. We ask that you please respect our privacy. We will miss our beloved Pete forever."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
William Sandeson tells his version of events in video evidence shown to jury in first-degree murder trial
-
Metro asks teens: What do you think of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why?
-
Enough is enough: NHL radio voice from Nova Scotia sounds off on injury to Sidney Crosby
-
B.C. NDP ahead 8% but B.C. Greens could be real kingmakers: poll