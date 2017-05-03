The Latest: Trump hoping for resumed Mideast peace talks

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump's meeting Wednesday with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas (all times EDT):

12:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump is expressing optimism for resumed peace talks between the Palestinians and Israel.

He made the comment at the start of his Oval Office meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas (mahk-MOOD' ah-BAHS').

Trump says that "hopefully something terrific can come out between the Palestinians and Israel" and that "we've been working on that one a long time."

Trump says "maybe we can end that journey and start a much better journey."