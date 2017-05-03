Top Senate Dem to oppose Trump's pick for Army secretary

WASHINGTON — The Senate's top Democrat says he'll vote against President Donald Trump's pick for Army secretary over the disparaging comments the nominee has made about LGBT people and other groups of Americans.

Chuck Schumer of New York says Mark Green, a Republican state senator from Tennessee, opposes gay marriage and has sponsored legislation that would make it easier for businesses to discriminate against gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people.

In a statement Wednesday, Schumer calls for his colleagues to oppose Green's nomination. But Republican control of the Senate makes it unlikely Green's nomination will be defeated.

Trump last month selected Green for the Army's top civilian post.