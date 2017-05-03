UK PM May to visit queen to mark start of election campaign

LONDON — Prime Minister Theresa May is due to visit Queen Elizabeth II to mark the dissolution of Parliament — the official start of Britain's election campaign.

Parliament was officially dissolved Wednesday, meaning the U.K. no longer has any elected lawmakers. All 650 seats in the House of Commons are up for grabs in the June 8 election.

Voters went to the polls in 2015, but May has called a snap election as Britain prepares to negotiate its withdrawal from the European Union. She says voters should give her Conservatives a bigger majority to strengthen Britain's hand in talks with the bloc.