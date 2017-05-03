UN Security Council heads to Colombia to back peace accord

The U.N. Security Council is flying to Colombia to demonstrate its commitment to the peace agreement between the government and the country's largest rebel group and to promote efforts at reconciliation.

British Ambassador Matthew Rycroft said Wednesday that council members want to listen to the parties and the people. He added that "we want to go with a message of encouragement to carry on implementing the peace agreement despite the challenges and to keep going until every vestige of this conflict is in the past."