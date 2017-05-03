University of Minnesota professor killed in Czech Republic
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine says one of its faculty members has died in a traffic accident in the Czech Republic.
A statement from the college Wednesday says Dr. Robert Morrison, his wife and several companions were in the accident north of Prague. It says they were
Czech police say three Americans died in the collision with a truck Tuesday near Melnik, north of Prague.
The college's statement doesn't identify the other victims and police haven't released any names.
Police say six Americans were
