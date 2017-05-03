Urged on by Trump, Barletta eyes US Senate run against Casey

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Republican U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta is considering challenging Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey following encouragement by President Donald Trump.

Barletta campaign consultant John Brabender said Wednesday that Trump spoke to Barletta about running during a conversation this week.

Barletta is serving his fourth term in Congress representing a district stretching from south-central Pennsylvania to northeastern Pennsylvania. Barletta would become the most recognizable name in a field of a half-dozen would-be challengers to Casey.

Before Congress, the 61-year-old Barletta made a name as Hazleton's mayor advancing laws aimed at immigrants in the country illegally. The 56-year-old Casey plans to seek a third six-year term in next year's election and is a fierce critic of Trump.