US-Canadian couple killed in Belize died of strangulation
BELMOPAN, Belize — Police in Belize say a U.S. man and Canadian woman found dead this week had been strangled.
A police statement says the bodies of 52-year-old Francesca Matus of Toronto and 36-year-old Drew DeVoursney of Georgia were found Monday in a sugarcane field near Chan Chen. DeVoursney's body was atop Matus' and both were in an advanced state of decomposition. Both had tape on their wrists.
The couple had last been seen at a restaurant in Corozal on the night of April 25.
Matus was scheduled to fly to Canada the following day. Authorities were alerted after a friend went to take her to the airport and found Matus and her car missing.
The car was found Sunday in another sugarcane field.
