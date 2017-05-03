Yemeni officials: Saudi king calms tensions with UAE

SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni officials say Saudi Arabia's King Salman had to step in recently to calm tensions between President Abded Rabbo Mansour Hadi and the United Arab Emirates.

The officials said on Wednesday that Hadi had accused the Emiratis, who are supporting him in Yemen with troops against Shiite rebels known as Houthis, of meddling in sovereign affairs, especially in the southern city of Aden where they had allegedly encouraged some locals to reject government orders.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to talk to journalists.

Relations between Hadi and the UAE have also been tense over allegations the Emiratis are offering patronage to southern Yemeni politicians campaigning for secession.