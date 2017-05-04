Albania court jails former imam in absentia for terrorism

TIRANA, Albania — An Albanian court has sentenced in absentia a former Muslim imam accused of terrorism charges including recruiting and sending men to fight with rebel groups in Syria.

The Serious Crime Court on Thursday ordered 15 years in prison for Almir Daci, who has been imam at Leshnice village, Pogradec district, 140 kilometres (87 miles) east of the capital Tirana.

Daci, who is believed to be fighting with rebels in Syria, has recruited some 25 men in eastern Albania.