Arrest made in Vermont city's 1st murder in nearly 100 years

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Authorities say a man has been arrested in Florida in a fatal Vermont shooting believed to be the first slaying in nearly a century in the nation's smallest capital city.

Authorities in Deltona arrested 29-year-old Jayveon Caballero on Thursday.

Police say extradition proceedings are underway to return Caballero to Vermont to face second-degree murder charges in the Jan. 22 slaying of 33-year-old Markus Austin in Montpelier.

Police have said Caballero and Austin were involved in an altercation outside a bar, and Caballero later confronted Austin outside his apartment and shot him.

It wasn't immediately known if Caballero had an attorney.