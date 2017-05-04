Black members of Congress demand probe of nooses at AU

WASHINGTON — Members of Congress from a historically black sorority are calling for civil rights investigations into a racist incident at American University in Washington, where someone hung bananas from nooses.

The bananas hanging by nooses from trees and lampposts were found in at least five locations on campus on Monday, less than 24 hours after Taylor Dumpson became the school's first black student body president.

The bananas included messages targeting the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, of which Dumpson is a member.