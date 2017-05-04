Croatia's finance minister survives no-confidence vote

ZAGREB, Croatia — Croatia's finance minister has narrowly survived a no-confidence vote in parliament amid deepening political turmoil in the European Union's newest member state.

Thursday's vote in the 151-seat assembly saw 75 back the ouster of Finance Minister Zdravko Maric, 75 against and one abstention.

The deadlock meant Maric, who was accused of conflict of interest, could remain in his post. But it showed that the centre -right government has no majority support in the assembly.

The vote was seen as a test for Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic after a junior partner left his ruling coalition, triggering a government crisis that could lead to another early election.