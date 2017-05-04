Czech PM to submit government resignation in 2nd half of May

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka says he is planning to formally submit the resignation of his government to the country's president in the second half of May.

Sobotka previously said he wanted to do it this week and was scheduled to meet President Milos Zeman on Thursday.

He triggered a political crisis on Tuesday by his decision to resign over the business dealings of his finance minister. He said the minister, billionaire businessman Andrej Babis, had not properly explained suspicions that he avoided paying taxes.

Babis denied any wrongdoing. He is a rival of Sobotka's leftist Social Democrats and heads a centrist movement that is a favourite to win October's parliamentary elections.