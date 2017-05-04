Wolves return to Denmark after a 200-year absence

More than 200 years after Denmark’s last wolf was killed, the future looks bright for a new resident pack.

That optimism is all courtesy of a lone female who arrived in the country after an incredible 500-kilometre journey from Germany. She has joined a small group of male wolves that have been spotted around near Jutland since 2012.

“People were very surprised when wolves first appeared in Denmark, but they are highly mobile and are just as adaptable to (different) landscapes as foxes are,” Aarhus University researcher Peter Sunde told the CPH Post.

“The only problem historically is that we killed them.”

Germany has been an epicentre of sorts for a wolf rebound in several European countries, including France, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. The current continental population is estimated to be around 12,000, with the German population growing by about 25 per cent a year. There were zero wolves in Germany as recently as two decades ago, but a breeding pair is suspected of having crossed the border from Poland in 1998.

“The wolves live here and multiply,” German forestry official Volker Einhorn told The Telegraph. “They see us as guests in their territory, they don’t run away. Young cubs in particular are curious.”

The German government has declared their wolves a protected species, and farmers who lose livestock to their hunts are compensated. The Danish government offers a similar program while also subsidizing the construction of fences to keep the packs off farmland.

The Denmark wolves have set up in an area that is thick with forest and plenty of deer for them to hunt. Sunde expects the newly arrived female to give birth to her first litter sometime this spring, and at that point the pack will be there to stay.

“Once they get cubs, they won’t move,” he said. “Only if the female dies will the male start off somewhere else again.”

Even if the female doesn’t have pups, Sunde predicts many more females will cross venture into Denmark as European populations continue to grow.