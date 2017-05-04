Dozens evacuated after fire erupts at Puerto Rico hospital
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Authorities in Puerto Rico say they had to evacuate dozens of patients after a small fire erupted at a hospital. No one was seriously injured.
Police said the fire occurred Thursday at Doctors' Center Hospital in the capital of San Juan. It is unclear what caused the fire.
Official said the patients were rushed to other nearby hospitals. No further information was immediately available.
Fire Department spokeswoman Brenda Rodriguez did not return messages for comment.