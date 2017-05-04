Dutch court convicts asylum-seeker of raping woman
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — An asylum-seeker in the Netherlands has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for raping a 17-year-old woman after attempting to strangle and drown her.
The rape in September led one local mayor to suggest a curfew for residents of a local asylum-seekers'
The 33-year-old rapist was not identified Thursday, in line with Dutch privacy guidelines. Prosecutors said in a statement last month that he lived in an asylum-seekers'
The sentence was handed down by a court in the northeastern town of Zwolle.