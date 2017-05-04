Europe's new co-op group prepares ground for summer summit

WARSAW, Poland — An aide to Poland's President Andrzej Duda says a young initiative to integrate central and east European countries will help strengthen and unify all of the European Union.

Andrzej Szczerski spoke to reporters on Thursday during a meeting of foreign policy advisers to the presidents of the 12 nations that last year launched the Three Seas Initiative. The meeting is hammering out the program of the group's summit scheduled in July in Wroclaw, Poland.

President Donald Trump has been invited.

The group aims to develop transport, energy, telecommunications and environment ties of nations located among the Baltic, the Adriatic and the Black seas.