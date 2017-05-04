Family of boy killed on Kansas waterslide to receive $20M

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Court documents say the family of a 10-year-old boy who died on a giant waterslide at a Kansas water park will receive nearly $20 million in settlement payments.

The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/2qvFqgb ) reports that $14 million of the payment to Caleb Schwab's family will come from SVV 1 and KC Water Park. The two companies are associated with Texas-based water park company Schlitterbahn.

The rest of the money will come from the general contractor, the raft manufacturer and a company that consulted on the 17-story "Verruckt" waterslide that was dubbed the tallest in the world.

The waterslide at the park in Kansas City has been closed since Caleb's death on Aug. 7, 2016.