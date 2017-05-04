German military pledges full investigation in far-right case
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BERLIN — The German military's chief of staff is promising a full investigation into how internal checks failed in the case of an army officer arrested last week on suspicion that he was part of a small group planning a far-right attack.
Volker Wieker said on ARD television Thursday there's no "general suspicion" of widespread right-wing extremism in the Bundeswehr armed forces, but the case raises "justified concern."
Among other things, the suspect, a 28-year-old lieutenant, came to the attention of superiors for expressing far-right views in a 2014 dissertation written as part of his officer's training, but was let off with a warning.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
B.C. NDP ahead 8% but B.C. Greens could be real kingmakers: poll
-
'Hulk Horgan' diss fails to lift Clark's low popularity among women, but Horgan takes a hit
-
Teen assaulted, has shotgun pointed at him, inside garage of Dartmouth home
-
Pigeon lays eggs in used needle 'nest' in Downtown Eastside hotel: Vancouver police