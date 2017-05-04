German military pledges full investigation in far-right case

BERLIN — The German military's chief of staff is promising a full investigation into how internal checks failed in the case of an army officer arrested last week on suspicion that he was part of a small group planning a far-right attack.

Volker Wieker said on ARD television Thursday there's no "general suspicion" of widespread right-wing extremism in the Bundeswehr armed forces, but the case raises "justified concern."

Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen is meeting about 100 top officers later in the day to try to determine where mistakes were made.