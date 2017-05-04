Hungarian prosecutors indict 11 men in death of 71 migrants

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungarian prosecutors say 11 men have been indicted in the case of the deaths of 71 migrants who suffocated in the back of a refrigerated truck in 2015.

Prosecutors in Bacs-Kiskun County said Thursday that the group includes men from Afghanistan, Bulgaria and Lebanon who allegedly smuggled some 1,200 people from the Hungary-Serbia border to Western Europe in 2015.

Migrants from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan were among the victims found in the back of a refrigerated truck with Hungarian license plates abandoned in the emergency lane of the A4 highway near Parndorf, Austria, not far from the Hungarian border, on Aug. 27, 2015.