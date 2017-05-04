Hungary to close home for disabled criticized in NGO report

BUDAPEST, Hungary — The director of a home for people with disabilities has been suspended after a report from a civic group made serious claims of abuse and neglect, Hungarian authorities said Thursday.

The Mental Disability Advocacy Center found multiple signs of ill-treatment and malnutrition among the 220 residents at the Tophaz Special Home near Budapest. Experts said the some of the allegations amounted to torture as defined by United Nations conventions.

The State Secretariat of Social Affairs and Inclusion also said it plans to close the home "in the near future" as part of a program to move 2,500 people to smaller homes from large institutions by the end of 2018.

"What happened at the Tophaz Special Home is shocking and unacceptable," the state secretariat said in a statement. "The aim of the government is to eliminate the large institutions and place people with disabilities and psychiatric illnesses in a more family-like environment."

MDAC campaigns director Steven Allen called on the government to allow civic groups to monitor other institutions like Tophaz and consult with them about future steps.

"We want a guarantee from the government that we can visit without any hindrance all other social care institutions," Allen told The Associated Press. "We welcome that the government is taking our findings seriously. Now the real work has to start and we have a global network of experts that we can bring in to support this transition."