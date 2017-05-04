Jordan army news site: Blast in Syria border camp kills 4

AMMAN, Jordan — A news website linked to Jordan's military says an explosion went off in the market area of makeshift camp on the border with Syria, killing four people and wounding several others.

The Hala Akhbar site says the blast went off Thursday evening in the Rukban camp that houses about 80,000 displaced Syrians. The site says clashes erupted between armed groups and that shots were heard.

A local Jordanian news website , Al-Medina, says the explosion was set off by a car bomb.

Rukban has been the scene of several explosions and attacks in the past.

Jordanian authorities say the camp population includes those fleeing Syria's civil war, but also supporters of the extremist group Islamic State.