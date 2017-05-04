Man accused of keeping neighbour in pit to appear in court
A
A
Share via Email
WILMINGTON, Ohio — The attorney for an Ohio man accused of kidnapping a
Dennis Dunn is scheduled for a hearing on Thursday in Clinton County Municipal Court on a kidnapping charge.
Dunn was arrested April 26 when police found the woman after cries were heard from a shed behind Dunn's home in Blanchester, about 40 miles (64
Police found her in a pit inside the shed about two hours after she was reported missing. She was treated at a hospital and released.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
William Sandeson tells his version of events in video evidence shown to jury in first-degree murder trial
-
Enough is enough: NHL radio voice from Nova Scotia sounds off on injury to Sidney Crosby
-
First look at plans for massive redevelopment near Dufferin Mall
-
Photos: Former Toronto mayor's home hits the market for almost $18M