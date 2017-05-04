Man accused of keeping neighbour in pit to appear in court

WILMINGTON, Ohio — The attorney for an Ohio man accused of kidnapping a neighbour and keeping her trapped in a small pit plans to ask for a court-ordered mental health evaluation of the man.

Dennis Dunn is scheduled for a hearing on Thursday in Clinton County Municipal Court on a kidnapping charge. Defence attorney James Hartke says he believes Dunn suffers from an undiagnosed mental disorder and may not be competent to help with his defence .

Dunn was arrested April 26 when police found the woman after cries were heard from a shed behind Dunn's home in Blanchester, about 40 miles (64 kilometres ) northeast of Cincinnati.