News / World

Man accused of keeping neighbour in pit to appear in court

WILMINGTON, Ohio — The attorney for an Ohio man accused of kidnapping a neighbour and keeping her trapped in a small pit plans to ask for a court-ordered mental health evaluation of the man.

Dennis Dunn is scheduled for a hearing on Thursday in Clinton County Municipal Court on a kidnapping charge. Defence attorney James Hartke says he believes Dunn suffers from an undiagnosed mental disorder and may not be competent to help with his defence .

Dunn was arrested April 26 when police found the woman after cries were heard from a shed behind Dunn's home in Blanchester, about 40 miles (64 kilometres ) northeast of Cincinnati.

Police found her in a pit inside the shed about two hours after she was reported missing. She was treated at a hospital and released.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular