Minnesota officer acquitted in punching of 14-year-old girl

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota police officer accused of punching a handcuffed 14-year-old girl in the face has been acquitted of assault.

A jury in St. Paul took less than 90 minutes Thursday to decide to acquit Michael Soucheray, an eight-year veteran. He remains on leave and still faces an internal affairs investigation.

Soucheray was charged with fifth-degree assault, a misdemeanour . He and other officers were called to a shelter for teens Dec. 1 to take a resident to a hospital. Soucheray was accused of punching the girl after she spat at him.

His attorney, Peter Wold, said afterward that Soucheray didn't intend to cause harm.