New leash on life: Michigan group finds old pets new homes
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan woman has made it her mission to find new homes for old pets.
Jill Bannink-Albrecht (BAN'-ik AWL'-brekt) is the founder of Tyson's Place Animal Rescue, a
The 32-year-old from Jamestown Township says she wants to provide peace of mind to animal lovers dealing with a difficult medical situation and give their pets a loving second home.
According to Bannink-Albrecht, it sometimes can be challenging to place mature pets, but she tries to help matters by having their veterinary and grooming needs met.
In its three years, Tyson's Place has found new owners for several-dozen older pets, mostly dogs and cats, plus a 17-year-old parakeet named Bubba.
