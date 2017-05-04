New leash on life: Michigan group finds old pets new homes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan woman has made it her mission to find new homes for old pets.

Jill Bannink-Albrecht (BAN'-ik AWL'-brekt) is the founder of Tyson's Place Animal Rescue, a non-profit that focuses on pets whose owners have been diagnosed with a terminal illness or otherwise are unable to care for them.

The 32-year-old from Jamestown Township says she wants to provide peace of mind to animal lovers dealing with a difficult medical situation and give their pets a loving second home.

According to Bannink-Albrecht, it sometimes can be challenging to place mature pets, but she tries to help matters by having their veterinary and grooming needs met.