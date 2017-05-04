Nightclub owner details memorial to Pulse victims
ORLANDO, Fla. — The owner of the Florida gay nightclub that was the site of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history is announcing plans for a memorial at the property.
Pulse owner Barbara Poma on Thursday is outlining her plans for a memorial at the nightclub where 49 people were killed and dozens more were injured last June.
Gunman Omar Mateen was killed in a shootout with police after a three-hour standoff.
Poma opened the nightclub in 2004 as a way to
In the months after the massacre, the city of Orlando proposed buying the club for $2.25 million so it could be turned into a memorial. But Poma ultimately turned down that offer.