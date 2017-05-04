No bats about it: Principal who made 'smash space' resigns
KENSINGTON, Md. — An elementary school principal in Washington D.C.'s suburbs is resigning amid controversy over the "smash space" she created for teachers to relieve tension by swinging baseball bats at furniture.
News outlets report Kensington Parkwood Elementary School principal Barbara Liess was the subject of criticism by parents after
In March, Leiss established a place on the school's loading dock for teachers to take out their frustrations by hacking away at a chair.
On April 29, Leiss said she regretted her decision to create the "smash space" and that the idea came from business articles she read about companies' efforts to reduce stress.