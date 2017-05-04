Officials plan to revoke passport of fugitive Red Bull heir

BANGKOK — Thai authorities said Thursday they will revoke the passport of a fugitive heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune who is wanted on deadly hit-and-run charges.

Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya flew to Singapore two days before he was due to appear before prosecutors last month, but left two days later. Authorities say his whereabouts are unknown.

The Associated Press tracked him down in London earlier this year — before an arrest warrant was issued — and he refused to answer questions.

But he is not in London now, said Thailand's Interpol director, police Maj. Gen. Apichart Suribunya, who checked with authorities there. Apichart said Interpol will issue a Blue Notice on Friday, advising officials in 190 countries that Vorayuth is wanted.

An arrest warrant was issued a week ago, almost five years after Vorayuth allegedly left a motorcycle police officer dead after crashing into him with his Ferrari at high speed. His family is half-owners of the Red Bull energy drink company which has brought them an estimated wealth of more than $20 billion.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Busadee Santipitak said Thursday the ministry received a request from the Thonglor police station, where the deceased officer worked and which investigated the accident, to revoke Vorayuth's passport. She didn't specify how long it would take.

Earlier this year AP watched Vorayuth, 32, and his family enjoying a $1,000-a-night vacation in Laos, and reported on more than 120 social media postings of him travelling in luxury through more than nine countries since the accident, snowboarding in Japan, attending Grand Prix races with team Red Bull and visiting beach resorts.