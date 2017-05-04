Pennsylvania congressman bows out of drug czar consideration

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania congressman says he is withdrawing his name from consideration to be the national drug czar under President Donald Trump.

Rep. Tom Marino said in a statement Wednesday that he is bowing out from consideration as the next director of national drug control policy because he has a critical illness in his family. The fourth-term Republican, however, says he'll remain in Congress.

The 64-year-old Marino lives outside Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and is a former county prosecutor who served as U.S. attorney in Pennsylvania's Middle District under President George W. Bush.