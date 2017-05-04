Protesters line up in NYC, hoping for chance to boo Trump

NEW YORK — A few hundred protesters lined up on the sidewalks Thursday along Manhattan's West Side Highway, hoping for a chance to boo Donald Trump's motorcade as he made his first trip back to New York since becoming president of the United States.

Trump was scheduled to attend an evening dinner with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull aboard the USS Intrepid, a decommissioned aircraft carrier that is now a museum.

New York was the scene of several huge demonstrations in the early days of the Republican's presidency. Thursday's rally was a much smaller affair.

Protesters in two tightly, controlled pens of demonstrators near the Intrepid held signs saying "Dump Trump" and chanted "Not my president." Some passing cars honked in support.

"We want him to know the resistance remains, even in his hometown," said Ruthie Adler, 30, a Manhattan waitress.

Barbara Good, 58, of Manhattan, said she has been a veteran of street demonstrations since the Vietnam War.

"Even if it doesn't change anything, it's still a force for good," she said.