Rebel kidnapping mars UN Security Council visit to Colombia

BOGOTA — Colombia's government is blaming a dissident rebel group for the kidnapping of a United Nations employee that is marring a visit by the U.N. Security Council to the South American nation.

A top aide to President Juan Manuel Santos says that the Colombian national was working on a crop substitution project in the southern state of Guaviare when he was taken captive late Wednesday. Rodrigo Pardo said the captors are a unit of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia who refused to lay down their weapons as part of a peace deal last year.