Romania's constitutional court upholds anti-corruption law
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania's
Thursday's ruling deals a blow to the powerful chairman of the Social Democratic Party, Liviu Dragnea, who cannot be prime minister due to a conviction last year for vote rigging.
Dragnea has called the law unfair and many Social Democrats want him to be prime minister.
The court had postponed making a ruling four times.
The law, introduced in 2001 as Romania prepared for membership of NATO and the European Union, bars people with convictions from serving as ministers.
In January, Romania's ombudsman asked the court to declare it unconstitutional.