Romania's constitutional court upholds anti-corruption law

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania's constitutional court has upheld a law preventing people with convictions from serving as ministers, a victory for the country's anti-corruption fight.

Thursday's ruling deals a blow to the powerful chairman of the Social Democratic Party, Liviu Dragnea, who cannot be prime minister due to a conviction last year for vote rigging.

Dragnea has called the law unfair and many Social Democrats want him to be prime minister.

The court had postponed making a ruling four times.

The law, introduced in 2001 as Romania prepared for membership of NATO and the European Union, bars people with convictions from serving as ministers.