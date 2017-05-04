South Koreans begin early voting to replace ousted Park

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Koreans have begun early voting in the election to replace ousted President Park Geun-hye.

Early voters can cast ballots Thursday and Friday before the election next Tuesday.

Pre-election surveys show liberal candidate Moon Jae-in comfortably leading his two main rivals — a centrist and a conservative.

The winner of the election will be sworn in as the new president immediately, forgoing the traditional two-month transition. Park's impeachment and removal from office changed South Korea's election schedule, so the new president will serve a full five-year term.