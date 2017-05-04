The Latest: Dallas prosecutor vows thorough shooting probe

The Latest on the shooting of a 15-year-old black teen by a police officer (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

Dallas County's new district attorney says she'll conduct a thorough and expeditious investigation into the fatal shooting of a black teenager by a white police officer in suburban Dallas.

Faith Johnson told The Associated Press in an interview Thursday that while some community leaders have concerns about how prior Dallas County district attorneys have investigated officer-involved shootings, she has a track record of being "committed to fairness."

The shooting of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards as he left a party Saturday night has become Johnson's first high-profile case since taking office in January after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott appointed her.

Johnson declined to comment on details of the investigation, which is being handled by her office and the Dallas County Sheriff's Department.

Balch Springs Officer Roy Oliver was fired Tuesday. He opened fire on a vehicle that Edwards was riding in.

___

12:20 a.m.

The fatal shooting of a black teenager by a white police officer in suburban Dallas has prompted concerns from some community leaders about whether a new district attorney's investigation will be sufficiently transparent and thorough.

But attorneys who've worked with Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson say her career of more than 30 years in the criminal justice system has prepared her to deal with the pressures of such a high-profile case.

Johnson is the first African-American female to serve as district attorney in Dallas County. Her career has included stints as a prosecutor, judge and attorney in private practice.