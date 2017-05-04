The Latest: Democrats decry Abbott's silence on cop shooting

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas — The Latest on the shooting of a 15-year-old black teen by a white police officer in suburban Dallas (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's virtual silence after the fatal shooting of a black teenager by a white police officer outside a suburban Dallas house party is sparking outrage from Democrats.

The ire is intensified because Abbott was quick to condemn as "tragic" two subsequent events: stabbings at the University of Texas and the shooting of a Dallas paramedic.

Proposals to discourage police shootings also have stalled in the Legislature.

Police in Balch Springs have fired the officer who killed 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, saying he violated department policies.

Dallas Democratic Sen. Royce West wants to meet with Abbott to discuss more officers using body cameras. He said Thursday: "I'm not playing the race card. I'm playing the reality card."

In response to reporters' questions, Abbott released a statement saying, "The Edwards family deserves a fair and full investigation into this tragedy." But it's not been widely distributed.

___

12:10 a.m.

The Dallas suburb where a white police officer shot and killed a black teenager as he left a party has a population that's just 20 per cent white but a police department that's 80 per cent white.

Balch Springs now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Missouri, Baltimore and other cities that have been thrust into the spotlight because of police killings of African-Americans.