The Latest: Embattled rep confident 'truth will come out'

CONCORD, N.H. — The Latest on an investigation into online comments made by state Rep. Robert Fisher (all times local):

3 p.m.

New Hampshire state Rep. Robert Fisher says he voted for a legislative inquiry into his comments about women because he's confident the truth will prevail.

The Concord Monitor reports Fisher said Thursday: "I think the truth will come out at the hearing." He did not answer The Associated Press when asked earlier why he voted in favour of the inquiry.

Fisher has defended himself as his online comments that appear to degrade women have come to light. A legislative committee will meet Tuesday to look into any comments he's made this session. The committee will meet in public and offer Fisher a chance to speak.

He says his comments have been taken out of context.

___

11:30 a.m.

The New Hampshire House has voted to look into online comments made by a fellow House member who's been accused of creating an online forum where users are known to degrade women.

But the inquiry will only include comments Republican Rep. Robert Fisher made this term. That means many of his online comments about women's intelligence and whether men should videotape sexual encounters won't be included in the inquiry.

Fisher voted Thursday in favour of the inquiry.

Meanwhile, several dozen people gathered outside the Statehouse to call for his ouster.

The Daily Beast previously reported that Fisher created "The Red Pill" and linked to comments he'd made online appearing to normalize rape and insult women's intelligence. Fisher said the article took his comments out of context.

___

9 a.m.

Several dozen people have gathered on the Statehouse lawn to call for the ouster of Rep. Robert Fisher, who was accused of creating an online forum known for degrading women.

Fisher, a second-term Republican representative, says he has no plans to step down. The turmoil comes after an article in The Daily Beast alleged Fisher created "The Red Pill" and linked to comments he'd made online appearing to normalize rape and insult women's intelligence. Fisher says the article took his comments out of context.

One protester's sign says, "Rep. Fisher: This feminist says resign!" Another reads, "Rape culture: He isn't a symptom, he is a disease. Fisher must go."