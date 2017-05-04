The Latest: Macron video plays on US, UK regret

PARIS — The Latest on France's presidential election (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

French centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron's campaign team has a final message to deliver: Don't want to be like the U.S. or Britain? Go to the polling stations and make the right choice.

Three days before Sunday's runoff vote between Macron and his far-right rival Marine Le Pen, Macron's team posted a video clip on Twitter featuring American and British citizens expressing regret about their votes in favour of Donald Trump and Brexit.

The short footage ends with a clear message: "This Sunday France will have to make a choice. The worse is not impossible."

The latest opinion polls show the pro-EU Macron holding a strong lead over his far-right rival ahead of Sunday's vote. Le Pen wants to implement protectionism measures if elected and said the British economy has benefited from the Brexit vote.

___

11:30 a.m.

Far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen says she has no proof her centrist rival Emmanuel Macron holds a hidden bank account in the Bahamas.

Le Pen raised the issue during their heated pre-runoff TV debate on Wednesday when she alluded to a rumour circulating on social networks.

Macron's camp said the former investment banker was victim of a "cyber misinformation campaign," adding they could take legal action.

Asked Thursday on BFM TV whether she was formally accusing Macron of having a secret offshore account, Le Pen said: "Not at all. If I wanted to do so I would have done it yesterday. I've just asked him the question. If I had proof, I would have claimed it yesterday."