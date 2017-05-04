The Latest: Mourners honour victims of San Diego shootings
SAN DIEGO — The Latest on Sunday's shooting rampage at a pool party in San Diego (all times local):
7:30 a.m.
Dozens of people attended a candlelight vigil outside the San Diego apartment complex where a gunman shot seven people, one of them fatally.
The mourners who gathered Wednesday night prayed
Archie Robinson, a pastor, tells the Union Tribune newspaper (http://bit.ly/2pCumN2 ) that the crowd wanted to stand together for peace.
San Diego Councilwoman Barbara Bry said it was important to show support for Clark's family.
Police killed the gunman, 49-year-old Peter Selis, at the pool. Officials say Selis was despondent over a breakup.
Selis' family said they could not explain the "senseless acts" of violence.